2018 Edina High School Winter Jubilee

Students in Edina High School’s Concert Band, Concert Orchestra and Concert Choir perform in a group ensemble at Winter Jubilee in 2018. (Photo by Cheryl Dulas)

Edina High School musicians will celebrate the season at the annual Winter Jubilee concert this weekend.

With performance times of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the Edina Concert Choir, Concert Band and Concert Orchestra will join forces and warm audiences with family-friendly, winter-themed music and entertainment.

The concerts will take place at Fick Auditorium, Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Road.

Tickets are $10 for reserved seating and $6 for general admission. Students and seniors pay $3. Visit edinabands.com for tickets and more information.

