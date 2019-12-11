Edina High School musicians will celebrate the season at the annual Winter Jubilee concert this weekend.
With performance times of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the Edina Concert Choir, Concert Band and Concert Orchestra will join forces and warm audiences with family-friendly, winter-themed music and entertainment.
The concerts will take place at Fick Auditorium, Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Road.
Tickets are $10 for reserved seating and $6 for general admission. Students and seniors pay $3. Visit edinabands.com for tickets and more information.
