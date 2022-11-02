Two Edina High School student-run publications have been recognized for their outstanding work. Zephyrus, the school’s student newspaper, and Whigrean, the yearbook, received All State publications awards from Journalism Educators of Minnesota.

In addition, the Minnesota High School Press Association announced the 2022 Gold Medallion Winners for student journalism. These awards recognize the 2021-22 academic year’s top individual journalism work. Winners include:

