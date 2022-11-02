Two Edina High School student-run publications have been recognized for their outstanding work. Zephyrus, the school’s student newspaper, and Whigrean, the yearbook, received All State publications awards from Journalism Educators of Minnesota.
In addition, the Minnesota High School Press Association announced the 2022 Gold Medallion Winners for student journalism. These awards recognize the 2021-22 academic year’s top individual journalism work. Winners include:
• Newspaper/Newsmagazine Design, First Place: “Two Years of COVID-19” – Design by Izzy Wagener
• Editorial/Opinion, First Place: “School in the US should not be a death sentence” – Written by Celeste Eckstein
• News Story, First Place: “‘If that’s what’s getting recorded, then there’s so much more that isn’t,’: Racist video surfaces at Edina” – Written by Dedeepya Guthikonda
• News Story, Fifth Place: “Edina renames park to honor historic Black founders” – Written by Hannah Owens Pierre
• Feature Story, First Place: “Enduring solitude: Behind the experience of non-cisgender students at EHS” – Written by Mia DiLorenzo and Izzy Wagener
• Feature Story, Third Place: “‘Somebody truly has to care’: Allan Law’s mission to help those in need” – Written by Celeste Eckstein
• Sports Story, Second Place: “‘Bittersweet’: Edina Girl’s Hockey takes home the bronze” – Written by Mia DiLorenzo and Jane Porter
• News Photo, Fifth Place: “Backlash against racist video launches EHS student-led walkout” – Photo taken by Urva Jha
Daniel Amborn, EHS language arts teacher, is the advisor for both publications.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.