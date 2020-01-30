The Edina High School Counseling Center and its Access Program volunteers are hosting a College Fair for two-year college programs at lunchtime Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Commons Area of the high school.
Schools like Normandale Community College, Minneapolis Community Technical College, Hennepin Technical Colleges, St. Paul College and Dunwoody College of Technology are sending representatives to the event to promote their schools and the myriad options they offer. This includes Minnesota Transfer Curriculum, to prepare for transfer to a four-year college for a bachelors; and two-year associates degrees and technical career training in anything from paralegal work to being a welder or diesel mechanic.
This fair is open to both students and parents.
This is Edina High School’s first time hosting a two-year college fair. The staff and volunteers at the school feel that this group of schools provide a viable option for many students.
