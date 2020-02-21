A team of students from Edina High School recently concluded an exceptional round of competition in the 12th season of CyberPatriot, the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.
This competition challenges teams of students across the United States, Canada, and other schools abroad, to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated environments.
Led by senior Aryan Jain, the team of students from Edina excelled in the state round held in December, demonstrating teamwork, critical thinking, and technical skills needed for a successful career in cybersecurity. The team’s performance earned it first place in the Gold Tier.
The roster: Ian McVann-Henkelmann, sophomore; Ryan Koo, junior; Nick Dimitrov, junior; Aryan Jain, senior; Richik Choudhury, junior; Sarah Swann, junior.
Top teams from the online rounds earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Rockville, Maryland, for the in-person National Finals Competition, where students compete for national recognition and scholarships.
