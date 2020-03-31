Six Edina High School students are being recognized for their achievements in computing.
These students have received Aspiration in Computing awards presented by the National Center for Women and Information Technology.
The recipients of the awards include seniors Sofie Shand and Amy Wang who both received a Minnesota Affiliate award. EHS sophomores, Dedeepya Guthikonda and Anna Wang both received a Certificate of Distinction. In addition, sophomore Prudence Russell and junior Sarah Swann received the Minnesota Affiliate Rising Star.
The National Center for Women and Information Technology for AiC honors young women in grades 9-12 who are active and interested in computing technology. In total, 133 young women from Minnesota high schools were chosen. Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for post-secondary education.
Amy Wang said she was shocked when she found out she was a state winner.
“My pursuits in computing have mainly been me further exploring something I find fun and interesting,” said Wang. “I didn’t think something I did out of fun and curiosity would merit an award.”
