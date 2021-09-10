Graduates of the Edina Morningside High School Class of 1951, Edina High’s first graduating class, are celebrating their 70th reunion at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The reunion will take place at Edina Country Club with a buffet luncheon included. Coffee and tea will be served free-of-charge with other beverages available for purchase.

Reservations are not needed, but organizers are asking attendees to consider donating $20 to help cover costs.

For those who need to use an elevator to bypass stairs, use the building entrance leading to the tennis courts, located off 50th Street.

Any questions should be directed to Frank Cardarelle at 612-735-2968 or Janet Cruzen Smith at 952-920-6763.

Load comments