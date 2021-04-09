Edina High School’s yearbook, Whigrean, and South View Middle School’s yearbook have been recognized for excellence and featured in the Jostens Look Book 2021, celebrating the best of the best in yearbook design and inclusivity, according to an Edina Public Schools press release.
The Jostens Look Book is a collection of yearbooks with a variety of creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage of school events, meaningful storytelling and stunning photography, the release said.
Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the work of the students who create the yearbook over the course of six to 12 months.
The Edina yearbooks were two of 460 yearbooks selected from more than 1,000 submissions.
The 2021 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page Look Book 2021.
