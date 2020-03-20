Edina High School Repertory Orchestra has received two Superior with Distinction ratings, the highest rating possible, during the MNSOTA Middle Level Orchestra Festival. These ratings reflected a perfect score from one of the judges.
The Middle Level Orchestra Festival offers orchestras constructive criticism and comments to improve the group’s musical performance and to improve students’ understanding of musical concepts. The Superior with Distinction rating represents an outstanding performance in all major categories for all selections performed. A total of 34 groups participated in the festival March 6.
Kristine Wiese, EHS Orchestra Director, is proud of her students. “I sent 77 very excited students home last weekend,” Wiese said. “I am thankful for the ongoing support of the music program in Edina.
