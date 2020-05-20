The Edina School District is planning a week of socially distanced celebration in honor of the 2020 senior class, culminating in the personal delivery of diplomas Sunday, May 31, the date the traditional commencement ceremony was to be held before COVID-19 changed graduation plans.
For the week leading up to the diploma hand-out, the community – especially those in neighborhoods with graduating seniors – is encouraged to decorate their yards, homes, driveways and sidewalks to honor the class of 2020. Parent volunteers will be sharing ideas to turn all of Edina into a tribute to the graduates.
A pre-recorded portion of the commencement ceremony will be released on the district’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The video will include the following:
• Remarks from School Boardmembers Julie Greene and Ellen Jones, as well as Superintendent John Schultz and Principal Andy Beaton speeches
• Speeches by Edina High School Seniors Alexandria Russell, Brenden Smith and Haily Felt
• An address by student-selected speaker Mike Roddy, Edina High School science teacher
• Performances of long-standing Edina commencement traditions by the Edina High School Band and Choir
When diplomas are handed out May 31, seven convoys of district administrators and school board members will set out across Edina, all led by yellow school buses. Guidelines for social distancing will be observed as the diplomas are distributed.
