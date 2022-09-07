Russ Stanton won the blue ribbon at the State Fair this year for his 2.74-pound “German Giant” tomato. Stanton credits compost from Edina’s organics recycling program for the enormous tomato. (Submitted photo)
Luke Sullivan, 13, of Edina won first place for the largest squash at the Minnesota State Fair this year, according to a press release from Russ Stanton, whose State Fair vegetable entries have taken the top prize numerous times. This is the second year in a row that Sullivan has won the top prize in the largest squash competition.
Meanwhile, Stanton, also an Edina resident, took first place this year in the largest tomato competition, with a 2.74-pound “German Giant” tomato. This is the first time Stanton has won in the largest tomato competition, but Stanton has won for the largest squash six times at the fair. He also won the longest-bean competition twice, and the largest-zucchini competition once.
Stanton credits the Edina composting program for the win in the tomato competition.
“I put a whole bag of compost under each tomato plant – it produced large health plants with lots of tomatoes,” Stanton said in the press release. “Once I saw a large tomato developing, I picked off all the blossoms and the smaller tomatoes on the plant so all the plant’s energy went into the one large tomato. Edina table scraps make great fertilizer!”
