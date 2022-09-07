State Fair Blue Ribbon squash Luke Sullivan, Edina

Luke Sullivan took the blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair this year for the largest squash. This was the second year in a row that Sullivan took the top prize in the category. (Submitted Photo)
Russ Stanton won the blue ribbon at the State Fair this year for his 2.74-pound “German Giant” tomato. Stanton credits compost from Edina’s organics recycling program for the enormous tomato. (Submitted photo)

Luke Sullivan, 13, of Edina won first place for the largest squash at the Minnesota State Fair this year, according to a press release from Russ Stanton, whose State Fair vegetable entries have taken the top prize numerous times. This is the second year in a row that Sullivan has won the top prize in the largest squash competition.

Meanwhile, Stanton, also an Edina resident, took first place this year in the largest tomato competition, with a 2.74-pound “German Giant” tomato. This is the first time Stanton has won in the largest tomato competition, but Stanton has won for the largest squash six times at the fair. He also won the longest-bean competition twice, and the largest-zucchini competition once.

