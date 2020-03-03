As presidential primary results across Minnesota were still being reported at 9 p.m. March 3, the way Edina voted is already clear.
With the Minnesota Secretary of State releasing results by House District, both districts serving Edina voted strongly in favor of Joe Biden, former vice president, for the Democratic nomination.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was on the Republican nomination ballot unopposed.
The data reported on the Secretary of State website is parsed by congressional district, Minnesota House District and county. Here are the vote counts for state House districts in Edina:
House 49A
House District 49A includes most of Edina. The following figures reflect 16 of 16 precincts reporting.
DFL – Biden took about 48% of the vote, or 4,898 votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont finished second, with about 18% of the vote, or 1,816 votes. Elizabeth Warren came in third, with about 13% of the vote. Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, garnered about 12% of the vote. Rounding out the field of active candidates, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii received less than 1% of the vote.
GOP – President Donald Trump received 95% of the GOP vote, or 662 votes. Thirty-eight write-in votes were cast.
House 49B
House District 49B includes south Edina, west Bloomington and parts of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The following figures reflect 18 of 18 precincts reporting.
DFL – Biden took 45% of the vote, or 4,040 votes. Sanders received 23% of the vote, or 2,064 votes. Warren came in third, with 14% of the vote. Bloomberg finished fourth, with about 11%. Gabbard took less than 1%, for
GOP –Trump took about 96% of the vote, or 944 votes. There were 37 write-in votes.
Statewide
With about 27% of precincts reporting at 9 p.m., Biden had about 36% of the vote, to Sanders’ 32%. Warren had about 17%, while Bloomberg had 8%, and Gabbard less than 1%.
