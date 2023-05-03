The Edina Garden Council will help welcome the warm months with its annual plant sale May 12-13 at Arneson Acres Park, 4711 W. 70th St., Edina.

The sale will offer a wide selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and native plants. Hours for Friday, May 12, are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; hours for Saturday, May 13, are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

