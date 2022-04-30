Sam LoPresti, right, and Mikhail Katyal, members of an Edina Garden Council planting group, pose for a photo with hypoestes plants intended for the council’s annual plant sale or to be placed in community gardens. (Photo courtesy Edina Garden Council)
The Edina Garden Council is getting ready to host its annual plant sale, kicking off the gardening season, according to a news release.
The sale will be held May 6-7 at Arneson Acres Park, 4711 70th St. W. The sale will include commercial perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets.
The hanging baskets were designed by members of the Edina Garden Council and grown in the Arneson Acres Park greenhouse, the news release said.
The sale will have free park and drive-thru pickup.
Hours on Friday, May 6, are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By following COVID-19 safety guidelines, the council has been able to keep the Arneson Acres Park greenhouse open, the news release said. This year, the council introduced a late-afternoon planting group for young adults with special needs, which meets twice per month during the planting season. An evening group was later formed as well due to popularity, the news release said.
“Thank you for supporting our community sale with a tradition of 49 years. Proceeds fund garden beautification in Edina parks and public areas, plus horticultural scholarships for students in the metro area,” the news release said.
City Manager Scott Neal gave a shout-out to Edina’s garden clubs and their work ahead of the plant sale in his April 22 Friday report. “Everyone in the City benefits from the volunteer efforts of the garden clubs with the beautiful flowers they contribute to public spaces throughout the community,” he said.
