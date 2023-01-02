Todd Porthan, Scott Vadnais, Travis Jacobs and Matt Willems were recently promoted to captain in the Edina Fire Department, and Natalie Young has been hired as a paramedic/firefighter.
The four new captains have 67 years of combined experience with the Fire Department. Porthan and Vadnais started in November 1997, Willems in 2012 and Jacobs in 2015.
Before the promotions, Porthan and Vadnais served as lieutenants, and Willems and Jacobs were paramedics/firefighters. The four were promoted to properly staff Fire Station 2. With four captains, both fire stations will always have a captain on duty.
“Additional captains allow us to balance fire protection on both sides of the city,” Operations Fire Chief Pete Fisher said in a press release.
Young is joining the Edina Fire Department after working with the Maplewood Fire Department as a paramedic/firefighter for eight months. Her first day with Edina was Dec. 12. Young has a technical certification as an Emergency Medical Technician, or EMT, from Inver Hills Community College.
“Edina Fire Department is known to be a well-respected organization for both Fire and Emergency Medical Services,” Young said. “Edina seems to always have their hand in improving prehospital medical care as well as having great relationships with mutual aid partners.”
For more information on the Edina Fire Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Fire or call 952-826-0330.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.