Todd Porthan, Scott Vadnais, Travis Jacobs and Matt Willems were recently promoted to captain in the Edina Fire Department, and Natalie Young has been hired as a paramedic/firefighter.

The four new captains have 67 years of combined experience with the Fire Department. Porthan and Vadnais started in November 1997, Willems in 2012 and Jacobs in 2015.

