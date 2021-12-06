The ranks of the Edina Fire Department grew by three on Nov. 24, as a badge-pinning ceremony officially welcomed the newest paramedic/firefighters to the force.
Luke Beaudry, Deb Casey and Thom Milewsky each took the oath of service in front of colleagues, family members and friends inside the Council Chambers at Edina City Hall, following a rigorous academy in which they were exposed to all of the aspects of the job, according to a city news release.
“We are excited to onboard our three newest recruits to Edina Fire,” Fire Chief Andrew Slama said in the news release. “They are a great fit for our organization and embody our City values.”
Beaudry joins Edina with nearly 11 years of experience as a paramedic. He spent five years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, working for Bell Ambulance as a paramedic crew chief, and served as a paramedic for Hennepin County Medical Center from January 2016 until his arrival in Edina.
Casey also served as a Hennepin County Medical Center paramedic since December 2013. Prior to that, she worked as a paramedic/EMT for Lakes Region EMS, just north of the Twin Cities.
Milewsky comes to Edina after serving as a paramedic with Allina Health in Savage since February 2020. He is also an active member of the Wisconsin National Guard in Eau Claire, serving as emergency care sergeant since April 2016.
For more information on the Edina Fire Department, visit edinamn.gov/fire or call 952-826-0330.
