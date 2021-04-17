The Edina Federated Women’s Club elected its new presidents, Stella Rezac and JoAnn Stromberg, on April 8. They will be installed on May 13. The current president is Diane Eldredge.
Like many volunteer organizations, the Edina Federated Women’s Club has had to deal with the pandemic’s major effects upon club life.
The club’s motto, “Founded on Friendship, Strengthened by Service,” has helped lead the organization through the year despite limitations due to COVID-19, according to a press release.
“When the pandemic hit, all my plans for club events and expansion became less important,” Eldredge said. “We went back to our club basics and, as a result, are having a successful year by implementing two practices: an emphasis on care, concern, and communication with our members, and by continuing our historic practice of financial support to organizations serving community needs. These two efforts have given a sense of normalcy and purpose to our EFWC community.”
The club continued to hold monthly meetings over Zoom. Throughout the year, members donated $1,100 to Good in the Hood in the form of holiday gift cards for children living in poverty and $2,200 to VEAP for food programs.
EFWC’s Philanthropy Committee also recently distributed $2,000 to Edina Give and Go plus a $3,000 donation to Second Harvest Heartland for food programs in southwest Minneapolis.
Additionally, last fall, club members donated and organized several thousand items to fill gift bags distributed to the 150 senior residents of Edina’s Vernon Terrace.
For information about joining the Edina Federated Women’s Club, contact Vice President of Membership Arlene Clapp at arlene@arleneclapp.com or go to edinafeds.org.
The club is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Minnesota chapter.
