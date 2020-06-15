The city of Edina will host a farmers market beginning June 18 on Thursday afternoons.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s market will be located at Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., in the parking lot closest to the Edina Aquatic Center. The market will be open from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays until Sept. 24 and offer a variety of locally grown items and a fine selection of produce.
For the past 10 years, the farmers market was located at the scenic Centennial Lakes Park. This year’s location will allow for wider walkways and the recommended social distancing between vendors and patrons. Other changes to the market include sanitizer stations, limiting the number of patrons at one time, one-way traffic through the market, a defined entrance and exit, no entertainment or family activities, and no on-site food consumption or sampling.
To support safety guidelines when interacting with vendors and other market-goers, patrons are encouraged to wear masks, maintain 6 feet of social distancing and avoid touching products. Vendors will bag and hand purchases to patrons.
Although the market has a different location and features many changes, it offers the same great products and most vendors as previous years.
“The farmers market may look and feel a bit different this year, but the fresh produce and products and excited vendors will be the same,” said Centennial Lakes Park General Manager Tom Shirley. “We know this year’s market will be a success thanks to our local farmers, growers and producers selling a wonderful variety of homemade and locally grown products.”
This year’s vendors will include Bee Happy Honey, Chang’s Garden, Great Harvest Bread, Groveland Confections, Natasha’s Pierogi, Peter’s Pumpkins & Carmen’s Corn, Picka Farms, The Kraut Guy, Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm and more.
A unique feature of the market that hasn’t changed is the afternoon start time. By hosting it later in the day, it’s fresher. Most of the produce is picked in the morning for sale the same day.
Products vary weekly, but visitors can anticipate items such as apples, beans, beef, breads, cheeses, confections, eggs, fruit, honey, jams, jerky, lamb, melons, pears, peppers, pork, potatoes, poultry, salsas, strawberries and sweet corn.
Credit card payment is encouraged to support the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, some vendors only accept cash.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
For more information on Edina’s Farmers Market, visit CentennialLakesPark.com.
– Courtesy city of Edina communications department
