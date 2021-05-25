Edina Fall into the Arts Executive Director Susan Tarnowski announced that the 17th-annual festival will take place at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina September 11-12.
Both the annual Edina Art Fair at 50th & France and the Edina Fall into the Arts Festival were canceled last year due to the pandemic along with many other local art events in the Twin Cities, making it a difficult time for the collective artist community, a press release said.
“We’re just so happy we can plan and execute the event this year and welcome back many of the artists. They have endured a really hard time,” Tarnowski said. “We have made some modifications and will host a scaled-down festival with about 135 artists rather than 225, but we’re overjoyed to bring the community together again in scenic Centennial Lakes Park.”
Artists who create original art are encouraged to participate. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 15. A juried process will follow to select the 135 artists.
“We hope to get a lot of applications,” Tarnowski added. “We invite all types of artists with a variety of diverse backgrounds to be a part of this fantastic celebration of local art in our area.”
Sandra Shaughnessy, a potter and a regular at the festival, said she’s developed long-lasting relationships with her patrons that return annually to purchase new pieces or stop by to say ‘hi.’
“The location of the show is beautiful. It is easy to set up your display and no matter the weather there seems to be good protection from wind, sun and rain,” Shaughnessy said.
A variety of global foods will be featured including crepes, Tibetan Momos and food and brews from Wooden Hill Brewing Company. A few of the traditional food vendors will also be in attendance.
Community partnerships made the event possible, the press release said.
The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit community safety programs through the Edina Crime Prevention Fund as well as Edina Art Center programming and Centennial Lakes Park.
For more information or to apply as an artist, visit edinafallintothearts.com.
