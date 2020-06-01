For the fourth and fifth consecutive nights in Edina, a curfew will be in effect as unrest continues in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
A city of Edina press release issued around 4 p.m. today explains the safety precautions:
“The Edina City Council held an emergency meeting 2:45 p.m. today to approve the declaration, (which) will be in effect 10 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, and 10 p.m. June 2 to 4 a.m. June 3. During the curfew, no one may travel or be in public places in Edina except for first responders, members of the media, people traveling to and from work, those seeking emergency care or fleeing danger and people experiencing homelessness.
The declaration is consistent with Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-69 implementing a temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Edina Police are continuously monitoring the situation and are in close communication with other local and state law enforcement agencies to assess potential threats as events evolve throughout the area. Suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911.
For more information or to read the resolution, visit EdinaMN.gov.”
The extended restrictions come as Edina Police acknowledge statements made on social media that threaten to bring riots and protests to the city, according to Kaylin Eidsness, public information officer for the police department.
“We are monitoring and vetting all social media threats as they appear. We work closely with surrounding suburbs to verify the credibility of these threats,” Eidsness explained in an email to the Sun Current.
Additionally, she noted, there have been 13 reports of graffiti around Edina over the past week, most of which has taken the form of messages of “a negative connotation towards police.”
“Our public works department has helped in cleaning it up as quickly as possible if it occurs on public property,” Eidsness wrote.
In another sign of the upheaval rocking Edina's neighbor to the north, Edina Police have “made a larger than normal number of traffic stops over the past couple nights that we believe to be in relation to the Minneapolis incidents,” she added.
“Our officers are working hard to proactively keep our community safe and divert criminal activity before it occurs.”
