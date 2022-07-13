The fourth-annual Taste Fore The Tour will take place Monday, July 18, at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
The event is a fundraiser for Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry. Although the Taste Fore The Tour is sold out, organizers have created opportunities and incentives for the public to support VEAP.
VEAP is a basic needs organization whose programs include healthy foods, social services, housing stability and supportive services. It serves the communities of Richfield, Bloomington, Edina and South Minneapolis. Each year, VEAP distributes over 4 million pounds of food to 23,000 community members in need.
Since VEAP is an expert at procuring and distributing healthy food efficiently, they can feed one person for one month for $1 a day, a Taste Fore The Tour press release said. So, with a “Hunger Hero” minimum donation of $1,000, three people can be fed for one full year. “Hunger Heroes” will be eligible to win a $100 gift card from each of the four restaurants associated with Taste Fore The Tour and a $500 gift card to one of acclaimed chef Gavin Kaysen’s restaurants.
Those who make a donation of $30 or more – enough to feed one person for a month – can be eligible to win a pair of lower-level tickets to the Oct. 9 Bears vs. Vikings game.
To donate, visit TasteForeTheTour.com. One hundred percent of donations will be delivered to VEAP. To date, Taste Fore The Tour has donated the equivalent of 1,635,000 meals for local families.
Emceed by former Viking Matt Birk, Taste Fore The Tour will feature a litany of local sports luminaries. Former Viking Ben Leber will serve as the live auction emcee while another former Viking, Kyle Rudolph serves as “ambassador.” Former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will also help fill hosting duties, and a lengthy roster of local sports celebrities will attend as guests.
The event features celebrities of the culinary world, too, including Kaysen, winner of multiple James Beard Awards. Kaysen is executive chef/owner of Spoon & Stable, Bellecour Bakery, Demi, and most recently, Mara and Socca Café at the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.
Taste Fore The Tour was co-created by Wayne Kostroski and Pete Kostroski to raise awareness and dollars for hunger relief through a collaboration of culinary and sports talent.
