The Local Peace Time Emergency declared this week by Edina Mayor Jim Hovland has been extended indefinitely.
Hovland declared the emergency March 16 in response the rapidly developing COVID-19 crisis, but that initial declaration only lasted three days in accordance with state law. The Edina City Council on March 17 voted unanimously to extend the resolution for as long as needed, granting city government power to fight the pandemic by expediting emergency decisions that bypass certain time-consuming formalities that would otherwise be legally required.
“The declaration of local emergency is a tool that we're seeing in many cities across the state of Minnesota as cities begin to come to grips with the extraordinary pressures that we are under with the current virus threat,” City Manager Scott Neal explained.
The declaration, Neal continued, enables the city “to access some authority under our own city code that we would not normally have, particularly emergency management authority.”
The declaration pertains to measures including action on tax levies, the purchase of equipment and supplies, the appropriation of public funds and publications for bid, according to City Attorney Roger Knutson. “Not that you would use them all, but you might need them and this keeps them open for you by adopting this resolution,” Knutson said.
The declaration also allows the city to bypass requirements regarding posting periods for upcoming city actions. Under normal conditions, “we have requirements that require certain times of posting before we are able to act,” Neal said.
The mayor's emergency declaration came after Gov. Tim Walz issued the same type of declaration for the state. “This allows us to be consistent with what we're doing on a state level,” Hovland said.
The combination of the state and local declarations “enable us to do our very best to meet deadlines, that we may not have to be held to those as tightly as we would ordinarily,” Neal said.
The local declaration states, “The Mayor finds that this Situation poses a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the community, and poses a threat to the continuation and efficient delivery of city services.”
It adds, “the Mayor finds that the Situation poses a high degree of health risk or may cause extensive personal injury, damage or disaster to the City if not immediately addressed,” and that “traditional sources of relief are not able to repair or prevent potential injury or loss.”
Neal said that for the sake of transparency, a record will be kept chronicling the actions taken under permission of the emergency declaration.
The declaration is in effect until federal or state action declares an end to the state of emergency, or until the city council votes to lift it.
