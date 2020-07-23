When students were dismissed for the summer, school administrators were left behind with heaps of homework.
They had just concluded a harrowing spring dominated by a pandemic and a pivot to distance learning, but an uncertain fall was right around the corner. With that in mind, Gov. Tim Walz gave educators three scenarios to plan for: face-to-face learning, a hybrid of distance learning and in-person instruction, and 100% distance learning.
With the state expected to announce next week which model public schools will be required to implement, Edina School District administrators outlined the pros and cons of each option during a July 13 school board meeting.
Face-to-face
No one is arguing against face-to-face learning as the ideal format in a vacuum. “I think most people recognize this as the strongest model,” Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal told the school board.
It isn’t just the best instructional model, Smasal said, but it’s the one that best supports families’ lifestyles and students’ social-emotional development. “At the end of the day, students miss each other, and they miss their teachers,” he said.
But even if 100% face-to-face learning is implemented, Smasal stressed it won’t mark a full return to normal. “Of course, limitations of courses and activities might be required to minimize exposure,” he said.
There’s also the question of human behavior as it relates to infectious diseases. “If you’ve ever been in a middle school, how do they keep their hands off one another? I mean, really,” Valley View Middle School Principal Shawn Dudley contemplated, well aware of her charges’ still-developing frontal lobes.
Hybrid
Out of the three instructional models that school districts are exploring, the hybrid approach would be the most complicated to institute. “This is a terribly complex model,” Smasal said.
Under this model, half of the student body would be in the school buildings at a given time. Students would be divided into two groups, each of which would be in the classroom two days a week. Buildings would be closed to students one day a week for cleaning and so that teachers could receive extra training and a chance to collaborate on the new format, according to Smasal.
Aside from the logistical challenges of that model, there would be instructional hurdles as well, such as how to keep two groups of students occupied at the same time. “If teachers are working with kids, then they’re not able to work with other students that are at home unless there are some ways we can maybe do that asynchronously,” Smasal said.
The district has also looked into ways that instruction might be live-streamed so that students at home could receive real-time instruction, he added.
Distance learning
While remote instruction has a host of drawbacks, educators can at least say they have a couple months’ experience with the once-alien format. Smasal thinks the model can be refined, too. “We’ll continue to look at distance learning and improve upon it,” he said.
He’s not pretending it’s ideal, though. “There are certainly learning efficiency losses when students aren’t under the direct guidance of a teacher,” Smasal said, adding that for the most dependent learners, the challenges are compounded.
He also acknowledged that starting a school year with distance learning is not the same as finishing a year that way, explaining that students and teachers won’t have seven months of relationship-building to compensate for the space separating them. “We’re going into a new school year where the kids and the students and the teachers don’t know each other as well,” Smasal said.
Those relationships, after all, are core to teachers’ mission. “This is a relationship business,” Smasal said. “We’re here because we love kids and we love supporting a community.”
In addition to the hurdles inherent in distance learning, the district has a self-imposed challenge to meet – its own standards. Smasal summed up the predicament with the question, “How do we maintain the rigor Edina is known for” while maintaining health safety and social-emotional wellness?
Moving parts
In considering what education will look like in the fall, other factors to consider include transportation, food service, district-provided childcare, student movement within buildings and the differing needs of various age groups. The needs of individual families are also being acknowledged. Even if face-to-face instruction is instituted, there will be “pathways” to distance learning for those who require that format, Smasal said.
School board members emphasized that they have brought an open mind to the topic. Although it might seem that in-person learning did not get much attention during this summer’s discussions, the format is also the easiest to implement, Boardmember Owen Michaelson said. The traditional model is “not given short shrift. It’s certainly been considered,” he assured parents who might favor that approach.
It’s not just students and families the school board is concerned about, Boardmember Erica Allenburg noted. “We’re also focused on the health and safety of our staff and our educators,” Allenburg said. “That’s a very important aspect to this.”
The pandemic has brought radical change for everyone connected to the education system, and keeping abreast of the constantly evolving stream of information has been dizzying for many. Communications from the school district have been a part of that whirlwind.
“Parents, at times, felt overwhelmed by the communication that they were receiving,” said Mary Woitte, district communications coordinator. With that in mind, Woitte said the district will have a web portal in place to centralize those messages, featuring information on topics such as health and safety, academic schedules and transportation.
Administrators have been in contact with stakeholders to gauge the best way to address those matters. “We’ve been doing various focus groups with students, parents and teachers,” Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton said. “We’re just trying to gather as much input as we can.”
As educators prepare for a frontier of uncertainty, they are all too aware that circumstances could shift at a moment’s notice.
“We will be ready,” Beaton said.
