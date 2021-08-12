The Edina Education Fund will host an outdoor concert event, called Band Together, to benefit the Heal Together Edina Public Schools Mental Health Campaign.
The free event will take place 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the main parking lot of Edina High School. A donation of $20 per family or $5 per student is appreciated, an announcement on Edina Education Fund’s website said.
Local bands that will perform at the event are The College Fund Band, Green Hornet, Aiden Hengel and Friends, and The Teardowns. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs, the announcement said.
Donations can be made at edinaedfund.org/s/mental-health-donate or on Venmo at @Edina-EdFund.
