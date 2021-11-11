The Edina Education Fund will host its annual Cake-Off fundraiser virtually Nov. 16-18, and in-person at St. Patrick’s Church of Edina on Nov. 19 from 10-11:30 a.m., an event that will also be streamed via Zoom.
This year’s Cake-Off will include an online auction of donated local items, cake and dessert delivery packages, a Cake-Off Home Edition gallery and voting, and online videos from staff and students to learn more about work being done in Edina Public Schools.
The Edina Education Fund’s mission is to raise funds to support educational needs and opportunities for all Edina Public School students, according to a Edina Education Fund news release. The Edina Education Fund has partnered with Edina Public Schools on initiatives in the areas of literacy, STEAM, and mental health and wellness since the fund’s inception in 1995, the release said.
To learn more, get registered, or to make a donation, go to edinaedfund.force.com/s/cake-off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.