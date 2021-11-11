The Edina Education Fund will host its annual Cake-Off fundraiser virtually Nov. 16-18, and in-person at St. Patrick’s Church of Edina on Nov. 19 from 10-11:30 a.m., an event that will also be streamed via Zoom.

This year’s Cake-Off will include an online auction of donated local items, cake and dessert delivery packages, a Cake-Off Home Edition gallery and voting, and online videos from staff and students to learn more about work being done in Edina Public Schools.

The Edina Education Fund’s mission is to raise funds to support educational needs and opportunities for all Edina Public School students, according to a Edina Education Fund news release. The Edina Education Fund has partnered with Edina Public Schools on initiatives in the areas of literacy, STEAM, and mental health and wellness since the fund’s inception in 1995, the release said.

To learn more, get registered, or to make a donation, go to edinaedfund.force.com/s/cake-off.

