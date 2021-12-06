The Edina Education Fund hosted its annual Cake-Off fundraiser late last month, a portion of which was held in-person Nov. 19 at St. Patrick’s Church of Edina.

The event was attended by over 150 community members, district educators, civic leaders and Edina High School student presenters and raised over $33,000 to support all 8,400 Edina Public School students in the areas of literacy, STEAM, and mental health and wellness, according to an Edina Education Fund press release.

Edina Superintendent Stacie Stanley gave a virtual address and EHS public-speaking students, led by their teacher Jonathan Buckley, shared personal stories of how the Education Fund’s work in mental health impacted their lives.

This year’s Cake-Off also included an auction of donated local items, cake and dessert delivery packages, a Cake-Off Home Edition gallery and voting and videos from students and staff about work being done in the district.

The Edina Education Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every student at every site in the district is supported with their educational needs and opportunities, the news release said.

To learn more about the Edina Education Fund, go to edinaedfund.org.

