Matthew Smith, an Edina Education Fund student boardmember, helped aution off a Wuollet donated Thanksgiving cake with Edina Education Fund Executive Director Kathy Rendleman at the Cake-Off fundraiser, held Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy Edina Education Fund)
Attendees of the Edina Education Fund’s annual Cake-Off fundraiser watch a presentation by the Edina High School teacher Jonathan Buckley and his public-speaking students. (Photo courtesy Edina Education Fund)
Former state representative for District 49A, Dario Anselmo, of Edina, poses for a photo with current state representative for the district, Heather Edelson, also of Edina, at the Edina Education Fund’s Cake-Off fundraiser, Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy Edina Education Fund)
Cakes and other locally donated items were auctioned off as part of the Edina Education Fund’s annual Cake-Off fundraiser. (Photo courtesy Edina Education Fund)
The Edina Education Fund hosted its annual Cake-Off fundraiser late last month, a portion of which was held in-person Nov. 19 at St. Patrick’s Church of Edina.
The event was attended by over 150 community members, district educators, civic leaders and Edina High School student presenters and raised over $33,000 to support all 8,400 Edina Public School students in the areas of literacy, STEAM, and mental health and wellness, according to an Edina Education Fund press release.
Edina Superintendent Stacie Stanley gave a virtual address and EHS public-speaking students, led by their teacher Jonathan Buckley, shared personal stories of how the Education Fund’s work in mental health impacted their lives.
This year’s Cake-Off also included an auction of donated local items, cake and dessert delivery packages, a Cake-Off Home Edition gallery and voting and videos from students and staff about work being done in the district.
The Edina Education Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every student at every site in the district is supported with their educational needs and opportunities, the news release said.
