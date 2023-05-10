The Edina/Eden Prairie Police Explorers Post 925 recently competed against more than 270 Explorers from 40 other departments in the 48th-annual Explorer Conference in Rochester, Minnesota, bringing home 12 awards.

“The Explorers worked diligently throughout the year training to attend this conference,” Det. Richard Harr, an adviser of the Explorers program, said in a press release. “All the hours of training put in by the Explorers since September proved valuable as they received awards in 12 events. The advisors from the Edina and Eden Prairie Police Departments could not have been prouder of the Explorers and their success.”

