The Edina/Eden Prairie Police Explorers Post 925 recently competed against more than 270 Explorers from 40 other departments in the 48th-annual Explorer Conference in Rochester, Minnesota, bringing home 12 awards.
“The Explorers worked diligently throughout the year training to attend this conference,” Det. Richard Harr, an adviser of the Explorers program, said in a press release. “All the hours of training put in by the Explorers since September proved valuable as they received awards in 12 events. The advisors from the Edina and Eden Prairie Police Departments could not have been prouder of the Explorers and their success.”
They took home a total of seven team awards:
• First place in Crime Scene Search
• First place in Hostage Negotiation
• First place in THC and Edible Cannabis Laws Academic Session and Test
• First place in Arrest and Control Academic Session and Test
• Third place in Domestic Crisis
• Fourth place in White Collar Crime
• Fifth place in White Collar Crime
A handful of Explorers also earned individual awards. Lauren Mertz placed second place in Job Interview. Landon Sanders placed second in the Bike Patrol Course and Report Writing. Diego Jennings finished second and Alyssa Wood third in DWI Enforcement.
Moving forward, the Explorers will be training for the National Law Enforcement Conference, to be held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in July.
The Explorers program provides educational training for young adults on the purposes, mission and objectives of law enforcement. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities and community service activities. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible members of their communities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.