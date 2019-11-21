Edina/Eden Prairie Law Enforcement Explorers Post 925 recently participated in the 24th-annual Minnesota Law Enforcement Explorers Conference in Duluth and won multiple awards.
“Our Explorers represented themselves and the Edina and Eden Prairie Police Departments in a highly professional manner while at the conference, and we are proud of them,” said Patrol Officer Nicole Frederick, one of the Post’s advisors.
The conference is geared toward keeping Explorers’ skills current and relevant, challenging participants and offering a creative learning environment. The competition requires Explorers to collaborate in teams for three realistic, law enforcement-related scenarios.
Post 925 brought home the following awards:
• First place in traffic-crash reconstruction
• First place in burglary response
• Second place in domestics
Seven Explorers from Post 925 participated in the event and competed against approximately 150 other Explorers during the conference.
Explorer Post 925 is comprised of Edina and Eden Prairie students ages 14-20 interested in law enforcement. They experience the law enforcement profession from a firsthand perspective through lectures, practical scenarios, ride-alongs and volunteering with the police departments. Several advisors from both the Edina and Eden Prairie Police departments mentor Post 925 Explorers.
Post 925 meets every Tuesday at the South Metro Public Safety Training Facility in Edina.
For more information, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
