After over 150 hours of training and preparation, the Edina/Eden Prairie Explorer Post 925 competed against peers from Minnesota, North Dakota and New York April 21-24 in the 47th-annual Explorer Conference in Rochester, Minnesota. As a result, Post 925 brought home 15 awards in the competition, according to a city of Edina news release.
“The Explorers program has been the beginning of numerous successful law enforcement careers,” Edina Detective Nicole Frederick, who coordinates the program, said in the news release.
Post 925 received first place in crime scene search; second place in burglary response and first aid; third place in the DWI academic session and introduction to narcotics academic session; fourth place in domestics and traffic stop; and fifth place in first aid, hostage, interview and interrogation, and arrest and search. Explorers also received individual awards. Alyssa Wood won third place in DWI, Diego Jennings won second place in DWI and in rapid-fire shoot, and Joshua John won second place in timed-fire shoot.
Explorer program provides educational training for young adults on the purposes, mission and objectives of law enforcement, the news release said. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities and community service activities. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible members of their communities.
