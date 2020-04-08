Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.
Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson has signed a thank you note for every donation the Edina Crime Prevention Fund has received since he become chief in 2014. He said there have been a lot of them over the years.
“It’s very humbling for me,” said Nelson. “A couple times a year, I update the officers and tell them how many donations were received, and for them to hear that number is important. They’re like, ‘Wow, our community really does support us. Our residents are here for us.’”
This year, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is celebrating 50 years of supporting safety and police programs in the community and making Edina a safe place to live, work and play.
During a daytime burglary in 1969, an Edina resident was severely beaten in his own home and later died from complications from the attack. The police department had no leads and the investigation stalled. Friends and neighbors of the man, and Edina civic organizations, recognized that reward money could have helped to acquire information about and solve the crime. They began to raise the monies that became the Edina Crime Prevention Fund in 1970.
“Over the years, the Crime Prevention Fund expanded to help support unbudgeted equipment needs and community engagement programs. The K-9s and motorcycles are a couple of the higher-profile programs that are great opportunities to increase the public engagement with our residents,” said Nelson.
Today, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund supports many programs in our community, including K-9s Blitz and Gryf, who were both purchased through the Fund. A memorial at Edina City Hall was also recently built to commemorate past K-9s and their service to the city of Edina. In addition, the Fund supports Citizens’ Academy, drones for search and rescues, Junior Police, the mobile camera system, Night to Unite, Officer of the Year award, Police Explorer Post, a prescription drug disposal program and more.
Partnerships in the community have been extremely important for the Edina Crime Prevention Fund as well. The Edina Fall into the Arts Festival, which serves as the Crime Fund’s largest fundraiser of the year, is cooperatively planned by the Edina Art Center, Centennial Lakes Park and the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Taking place Sept. 12 and 13 this year, the festival boasts over 225 regional artists, food trucks and other vendors for attendees to enjoy. Proceeds from the event are shared between the three community entities as an example of working together for community betterment.
The fund is operated and managed by a board of directors. Jon Barnett, a local resident and business owner, serves as the chair of the board. Barnett said, “It’s been fun working with our board of directors to help make Edina a safer place to live and work. As a board, we’re continuously encouraged by the generosity of our residents who donate money, which are used to help meet the needs of our police department.”
During this summer’s 4th of July parade, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund and the Edina Police Department will be honored as the parade’s Grand Marshals.
“Without the Crime Prevention Fund, we wouldn’t have as many community programs or some of the ones that we have wouldn’t be as robust,” said Nelson. “The fund is also able to help purchase special equipment that would have taken years to acquire and put a priority on community involvement.”
For more information on the fund and how you can support them, visit edinacrimefund.org and follow the Edina Crime Prevention Fund on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.