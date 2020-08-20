The Edina Fire Department responded to fires recently.
Firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Barrie Road at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, after a resident of the building reported seeing smoke on an upper floor. Fire crews arrived to light smoke in the hallways on the 14th floor; the resident of the unit had already extinguished the fire. Damage was primarily contained to the stove, microwave and kitchen cupboards. The apartment unit sustained smoke damage throughout. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but appears accidental.
“If it weren’t for the quick actions of the resident, and knowing how to use a fire extinguisher, the fire would have grown much more quickly,” said Fire Marshal Rick Hammerschmidt. “It is important to store a fire extinguisher near the kitchen and be familiar with it. Also, make sure to always leave a 3-foot safety zone around your stove. Never place or store anything that could catch fire in that zone.”
The Edina Fire Department received mutual aid from the Richfield Fire Department for the fire.
At 2:38 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Edina firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Sally Lane, after the homeowner called 911 reporting the smell of something burning.
