Edina's executive order mandating masks in public spaces has been extended and expanded.
The order, which states “all individuals shall wear a face covering in indoor areas accessible to the public,” is now set to last through the end of the year after the Edina City Council approved the measure during a July 8 special meeting.
An initial mayoral executive order mandating masks in spaces “of public accommodation” took effect July 6 and was set to last three days. The new order adds detail to the first one, including rules about restaurants, multi-family housing complexes and offices.
The new order took effect July 9 after the council's 4-0 vote, which took place via videoconference without the presence of Councilmember Ron Anderson, who opposed the initial order.
The order could soon be superseded anyway, with Gov. Tim Walz facing a decision over a potential statewide mask mandate. “It would not surprise me if the governor went ahead and expanded this more broadly before next week, so this may be a short-lived order from that perspective,” Mayor Jim Hovland said.
The mask order can also be discontinued at any time via council vote. But for now, Edina has joined Minneapolis and St. Paul in establishing its own set of rules regarding face coverings. Adding detail to the initial order, the extended version requires that restaurants and bars have COVID-19 preparedness plans that require customers to wear masks when not seated at a table. Masks are also now required in common areas within multi-family residential complexes, and in multi-tenant office buildings.
The order extension came as the number of daily new cases surged in much of the country while Minnesota – and Edina itself – had also seen a recent uptick. “This is still a dangerous situation, or at least potentially dangerous,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said. “We don't know as much as we need to know about this virus and how it's being spread and where it's being spread.”
The public has recently gained access to more detailed information, however, with a new online dashboard summarizing COVID-19 cases in Edina having gone live.
As of July 11, the summary shows there have been 410 cases and 35 deaths since Feb. 25. The number of new cases in Edina peaked June 27, with 23 instances reported. In the most recent data displayed by the dashboard, seven new cases were reported July 6.
The age group with the most cases is 19-and-under, comprising about a quarter of the total, while people 70 and older account for about one fifth of cases. Eighteen percent of cases were detected in longterm care facilities.
“The notion that this is just a nursing home disease or an old person disease – these numbers show that this is not true,” Staunton observed.
Public favors mask mandate
Going by the emails that council members cited, the vast majority of Edina residents are taking the threat seriously enough to back the mask mandate. Councilmember Mike Fischer reported the council received between 400 and 500 emails on the matter. By Councilmember Mary Brindle's count, 64 of those were against a mask mandate.
“There are few things that generate this much attention from the community,” Brindle said before going on to summarize the arguments of those who spoke against the requirement. “Mostly people who would not like to see a mask order are looking at it from the perspective of, 'I already wear a mask and I do it on my own,' or, 'I don't, and I make that choice on my own.'”
But following the July 29 meeting in which the initial mask order was discussed, public sentiment in favor of the requirement – as measured against those opposing it – increased from a two to one margin to an eight to one margin, Fischer said, detailing that the council received 250 to 300 emails after that meeting.
He attributed that development to news of virus surges in many parts of the country. “If you look at the states that have not done the basic things, they are now requiring masks, they're shutting everything down,” Fischer said. “That's what we don't want to do. We don't want to shut down our economy.”
The council has been criticized by people on both sides of the issue. For instance, Fischer mentioned receiving back-to-back emails the morning after the July 29 meeting, one strongly criticizing the council for overreach, the other lambasting it for not going far enough.
Council members' rationale in support of the mask order centered on ideas about the collective good. “I don't think any of us wanted to impinge on personal liberties any more than we had to,” Hovland said. “But in this situation, I think those great societal needs compel us, at least me, personally, to think about the requirement of face coverings in the community.”
An evolving information sphere
Brindle reported hearing from physicians on both sides of the debate. “Some physicians say, 'Let the virus take its course; don't get in the way of this.' Some cite studies that question the effectiveness of masks. And some physicians are adamantly in support of the order to have everyone wear masks when they are out in public,” she said.
The mask order notes, however, “A substantial number of health care professionals in Edina are recommending the use of face coverings in public spaces to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”
The document also cites a June article published in the science journal, The Lancet, that reviewed studies from 16 countries, finding that face coverings could result in a large reduction of infection risk.
Though she voted in support of the mandate, Brindle voiced sympathy for those who spoke against it. “This is an important decision. It will affect how, really, everyone does what they do when they're out in public, and I respect that. I respect that everyone has the ability to make their own choices,” she said.
Brindle described the view that the virus should be left to take its own course as “certainly a valid argument.” She continued, “And it's one I guess I'd like to learn more about, because I really don't want to get it (the virus).”
Others were less equivocal. In Stuanton's view, for instance, the mask rule isn't asking too much when it comes to finding a balance between public health and government imposition.
“We do this in government all the time from a public safety perspective,” he said. “ … This is a very minor restriction given the potential that we have for risk.”
Fischer hammered home the common guidance that face coverings are meant to protect others, not the mask wearer. “For me, at the end of the day, the freedom of choice argument isn't working, because your freedom of choice is affecting someone else's health,” he said.
Fischer also addressed anti-mask arguments that note the COVID-19 death rate that has declined since peaking in the spring. That trend comes as researchers make new findings about the long-term effects the virus can have on patients.
“I'm more and more reading about the life-altering changes that happen for some people that are getting COVID-19, and I think we have to look out for everybody here,” Fischer said.
This back-and-forth between people on both sides of the argument illustrates the dizzying rate at which new information about the virus is being disseminated. In Fischer's appraisal of the rapidly developing guidance from public health experts, “most of them are moving toward this motion of, we don't know everything, but having masks seems better than not having a mask.”
That includes guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control, which recommends that people wear face coverings when in public settings and around those not from their household, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Aside from the perspective of health, there is also the economic side of the debate. Edina residents arguing against the mask mandate have warned it will hurt local businesses by driving customers to other cities.
But local businesses, Fischer said, are “part of the group asking for help, because they don't want to offend customers, but they know they have to keep their employees safe to stay open. Sick employees result in shutting down businesses. Hospitals filling up are also going to result in shutting down businesses.”
Enforcement, exemptions
According to the resolution approved by the council, violating the mask order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail. Hovland said July 29 that he didn't expect to see the mask order enforced, but City Manager Scott Neal said police will respond to complaints as they are able. Enforcement could also be enacted through the business licensing process.
“Depending on where we have the best leverage to achieve voluntary compliance, that is the source of the authority we will use to enforce,” Neal said.
If an incident does fall within the purview of police, it won't be the top priority in their spectrum of obligations. “Some of those other law enforcement demands will have a higher priority than a mask call, but we will respond to calls for enforcing this ordinance,” Neal said.
Vigilantism, meanwhile, is not the way to proceed, Staunton advised. “As this is implemented, I'd encourage folks to exercise some grace if someone is not wearing a mask. Let's not climb all over that person. Let's encourage, let's ask,” he said, calling for education “as opposed to making this a fight over this thing.”
If someone is not wearing a mask, they might also have an exemption. The order enumerates 13 types of locations and circumstances that qualify for an exemption:
• Facilities operated by the county, state or federal government
• Personal care services and salons, which already have state face covering requirements
• Medical facilities, which already have face covering requirements
• Children 5 years of age or younger
• Individuals actively eating or drinking
• Individuals temporarily removing the face covering for identification purposes
• Individuals unable to wear a face covering due to medical, disability, or developmental reasons
• Individuals speaking to an audience, whether in person or through broadcast, as long as the speaker remains 6 feet or more away from other individuals
• Individuals speaking to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing and requires that the mouth be visible to communicate
• Participants in youth sports, as defined by the city of Edina, are exempt from this order but subject to all requirements under the state's executive orders.
• Indoor athletic facilities, which shall instead follow CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Patrons are not required to wear face coverings or masks while actively participating in permitted athletic activities but are encouraged to wear face coverings when not actively training.
• Places of worship
• Public and private school facilities
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.