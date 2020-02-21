The Edina Concert Band, directed by Paul Kile, will take the audience back a century for a musical adventure at the 67th annual POPS concert. Themed “The Roaring 20’s,” students in the top band at Edina High School will showcase their talents and creativity with music, singing, dancing, comedy performances and more. Concerts are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, 22, 27-29, in Fick Auditorium at Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Road.
Tickets are $13 reserved, $10 general admission, $6 students/seniors general admission. Purchase tickets online at edinabands.com or at the door starting 1 hour before the show.
On Friday, Feb. 21, middle school band students will enjoy “Pizza and POPS,” with dinner followed by the POPS show. Saturday, Feb. 22 is Alumni Night.
A silent auction to benefit band students from grades 5-12 will take place at every show except Thursday, Feb. 27. Bidding will start at 6 p.m. and end immediately after intermission.
Info: edinabands.com. For accessibility requests or questions, email: ehsbandtickets@gmail.com.
