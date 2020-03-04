Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of submissions from the Edina Complete Count Committee.
Our message over the past few months has been to educate our Edina community about the 2020 census.
This month, we have one simple call to action: Fill out the census as soon as you receive your post card instructing you to do so. Timeliness is important to keep from requiring an enumerator to make a visit to your home. You and everyone in your household count in ensuring we receive full funding and have the best chance at retaining our congressional representation.
Fill out your census as soon as you can.
