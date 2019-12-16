Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of submissions from the Edina Complete Count Committee.
Everyone gets counted on U.S. Census Day, April 1, 2020, including kids of all ages.
This includes babies born on or before census day, plus biological, step, foster and adopted children. Children splitting time between two residences get counted where they live most of the time. Coordination with the other parent or caregiver may be required so the child is counted only once. And if it is not clear, count them where he or she stays on April 1, 2020. Overall, the census counts all people and children living or staying at an address and not just the person or family who owns or rents the property.
Children attending boarding schools that are below the college level age get counted with the parents or guardians. If the child attends residential schools for people with disabilities, they are counted at the school.
In general, children have been historically undercounted in the census, and that puts at risk many federal funds available for children’s health insurance, lunch programs and food stamps, which are critical for family stability and opportunity. An estimated 5% of kids under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 census. That is about 1 million young children. Therefore, responding to the census and counting our kids is very important, as it helps determine where to allocate the federal funds.
Lastly, let’s don’t forget about college students, including international students attending college in the United States. Parents should have a discussion with their students so they know how they will be counted in the 2020 census.
Here are the four major ways to ensure college students are counted:
1) College students living at home with their parent or guardian while attending college in the U.S.: Include them in the household survey of the parent or guardian.
2) College students living on campus while attending college in the U.S.: The college or university will count them in the group enumeration survey conducted by the dorm or group quarters administration.
3) College students living off-campus while attending college in the U.S.: The individual will need to respond to the household survey for their house, apartment, condo or duplex.
4) U.S. students studying abroad on April 1, 2020, do not get counted in the census.
Filling out the census form is easy and takes 10 minutes. There are many ways to respond – by going online, over the phone, by mail or when a census worker knocks at the door. For non-English speakers, language guides are also available in 59 languages other than English. And for the 2020 census, the online form and telephone line will be available in a total of 13 languages. Encourage neighbors, friends and family members to complete the census and help them out if they have trouble understanding the form.
Rest assured, the U.S. Census Bureau does not share information with immigration enforcement agencies or law enforcement agencies such as the police or FBI to determine eligibility for government benefits.
To learn more about the census, visit census.gov or lwvmn.org.
