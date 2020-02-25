This is the sixth in a series of monthly updates on the census from the Edina Complete Count Committee.
Why is the census so important?
Federal funding for hospitals, housing, schools, roads and bridges is granted by population, about $2,796 per resident per year. In the last census in 2010, it is estimated that only 91% of Edina residents were counted. The undercount in Edina alone caused Minnesota to potentially lose almost $12 million a year in federal funding.
If we know how many weren’t counted ... don’t we already know how many people there are?
Not quite. These are just estimates of how many weren’t counted. Further, the Constitution (Article I, Section 2) mandates that an enumeration be conducted every 10 years. Even though we have estimates, we must continue to go through the process.
What else does the census determine?
The census is also important for representation in government and business planning. Importantly, Minnesota may lose a seat in congress if other states have had higher rates of population growth and obtain a more complete count in the census. Census data also impacts how businesses locate retail stores, offices and factories.
Who typically is missed in the census?
According to the Minnesota Census Administration, certain populations are missed at disproportionately high rates: young children, renters, people of color, indigenous people and low-income households. Our mission in the Edina Complete Count Committee is to count 100% of our residents, so we are doing what we can to reach everyone.
What can we do to help?
Start talking about the census with your neighbors and community members. Make sure that people know it is coming up and why it is important to respond. Commit to completing the census for your own household and ensure all kids are counted too. If you are a snowbird (someone who spends most of their time in Minnesota but spends portions of the winter elsewhere), indicate Minnesota as your home when filling out the census.
When can we complete the census?
In March you will receive a postcard saying you can complete the census online or via paper form. Please complete the census in one of these ways by April 1 so a census worker does not have to knock on your door to get the information.
The census is convenient and confidential:
• For the first time, you will be able to complete the census online.
• There will not be a question on citizenship and all persons living in Minnesota should complete the census.
• Complete the census early to avoid the need for a census taker to visit your home.
• Your response is confidential. Your response will not be shared outside of the U.S. Census Bureau, not even with other government entities.
Together, we can ensure all of us are counted.
