Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of submissions from the Edina Complete Count Committee.
The U.S. Census is conducted once every 10 years to obtain an official count of the entire U.S. population, tallying everyone living in the country, citizens and non-citizens alike, on Census Day, April 1, 2020. The results of that day’s count will also determine how many representatives each state will have in the U.S. Congress for the next 10 years.
Minnesota lost its 10th representative in Congress in 1930, lost its ninth representative in 1960, almost lost its eighth representative in 2010, and is at risk of losing a representative in 2020. How can residents help keep Minnesota fully and fairly represented in Congress? Commit to be counted on Census Day.
Answering the 2020 U.S. Census will be quick and easy. Every household in the U.S. is required to answer only 10 questions. They include how many people are living in the household, how they are related to each other, each person’s sex, age, race and whether the dwelling they share is owned or rented.
The American Community Survey –
basis for planning
and funding
Before 2005, the U.S. Census came in two versions, a short form and a long form. Most households were asked to answer the short form; a sample of households was asked to answer the long form, with more questions about education, employment and housing.
In 2005, the long form was replaced by the American Community Survey. That survey is conducted every year, collecting more detailed information on housing, population, and the economy from a sample of U.S. households, amounting to about 3 million addresses each year.
The up-to-date information gathered by the American Community Survey is essential to understanding the social and economic needs of communities – for schools, roads, hospitals and emergency services. The data is used as the basis for policy decisions and spending by local, state and federal governments.
Because the American Community Survey is conducted every year, including census years, a fraction of U.S. households will be asked to respond to that survey and to the U.S. Census.
Participation required and protected by law
Because the information gathered is so important, participation in the American Community Survey and the U.S. Census is required by law (Title 13, U.S. Code), and both must be completed.
Participation in the American Community Survey and the U.S. Census is also protected by law. Answers are confidential. Individual answers are not released to the public for 72 years.
How you can help
Volunteers in Edina and other cities are working as Complete Count Committees to develop awareness and trust of the methodology, importance and benefits of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Edina Complete Count Committee is looking for community partners to share information with their friends and colleagues, and in their neighborhoods, apartment and condominium buildings and faith communities. Anyone able to volunteer is asked to contact Complete Count Committee Chairman Mark Felton, available at markfeltoncpa@feltonforensics.com or 612-490-1940.
For those seeking paid employment, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring. Census workers are paid weekly (including during training) and reimbursed for work-related expenses. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number and email address. To apply, click on “Apply Now” at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Answers to your questions
The city of Edina posts information about the work of the Edina Complete County Committee and the 2020 U.S. Census. Visit BetterTogetherEdina.org to stay updated.
More information also is available at Census.gov.
