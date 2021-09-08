Two local residents are planning an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.
The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.
In honor of those victims, Edina residents Liz Ross and Jeff Northrup have planned a program for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Utley Park, 4521 W. 50th St. The park will be adorned with 2,977 flags, each placed in memory of a life lost during the terrorist attacks. Residents can visit the park to pay tribute to those who died.
There will be a short program at 2 p.m. During the program, new Fire Chief Andrew Slama and Police Chief Todd Milburn will be introduced.
“Sept. 11 was a transformative event for this country in a myriad of ways, both large and small,” Ross said in a city press release. “It is critical that we honor the event and recognize its place in our community and history.”
First responders with identification may eat for free.
For more information, contact Ross at eross14@gmail.com.
