The Edina Community Foundation is hosting its Connecting with Kids Leadership Breakfast on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m.

This is an annual event where the foundation celebrates the contributions of adults and one student who make an impact on youth.

This year, the foundation is honoring:

• Frannie Kuhs & Jane Tygesson

• Shane Stumm

• Fartun Ismail

• Julie James

• Steve Tschida

• Edina Give & Go, the founders of the organization with Meg Rodriguez

• Maggie Seidel

To view a livestream of the event, go to tinyurl.com/2021cwkbreakfast.

