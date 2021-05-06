The Edina Community Foundation is hosting its Connecting with Kids Leadership Breakfast on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m.
This is an annual event where the foundation celebrates the contributions of adults and one student who make an impact on youth.
This year, the foundation is honoring:
• Frannie Kuhs & Jane Tygesson
• Shane Stumm
• Fartun Ismail
• Julie James
• Steve Tschida
• Edina Give & Go, the founders of the organization with Meg Rodriguez
• Maggie Seidel
To view a livestream of the event, go to tinyurl.com/2021cwkbreakfast.
