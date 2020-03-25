The Edina Community Foundation held its annual Connecting with Kids Leadership Breakfast March 13, honoring eight community members and one high school student for their leadership and volunteerism working with local youth. An annual event since 2008, the Connecting with Kids awards celebrate the strength of the Edina community through volunteerism.
Ross Bernstein, author of nearly 50 sports books and the President of the Board of Directors of the Herb Brooks Foundation, was this year’s keynote speaker. Bernstein highlighted the role of mentorship in his life, including his experiences with Herb Brooks.
Each recipient was introduced by an Edina high school student who highlighted the reasons each recipient was honored, and last year’s student winner, Shrey Ramesh, spoke about his summer student leadership experience, funded by a $1,000 scholarship.
The 2020 Connecting with Kids Leadership Award honorees:
• Chris Moquist – Community Resource Program Volunteer (and Owner of Yoyo Donuts)
• Dan Arom – Community Volunteer with Edina sports organizations and Loaves & Fishes
• Jaime Gaard Chapman – Edina High School girls basketball and girls tennis coach/mentor
• Michael Weinkauf – Cornelia Elementary phy-ed teacher, school ambassador
• Sara Wegmann – Founder of Her Next Play
• Tom, Catherine & Andrew Gump – Rotary exchange student host family and community volunteers
• Matthew Hovelsrud – student leader, volunteer with Community Education Volunteer Program
