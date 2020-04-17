The Edina Community Foundation is inviting organizations to apply for pandemic-related grants through April 27.
The grants will be issued through the Edina COVID-19 Relief Fund, which grew from a request by Mayor James Hovland and Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) to enable community members to make charitable contributions to meet urgent needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will be distributed to organizations that are meeting emerging needs in vulnerable populations. An initial grant was made in late March to Help at Your Door, a nonprofit serving seniors and individuals with disabilities. Help At Your Door used the grant to purchase N95 masks for volunteers as they personally deliver food and other essential items to their constituents in need.
The current round of grants will be awarded April 30. The Edina Community Foundation anticipates needs will continue to grow and is planning a second round of grants as it continues to raise money.
Visit tinyurl.com/y8lsfsj6 to apply for a grant or to donate.
