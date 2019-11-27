FRIDAY, NOV. 29
Cake Eater Tournament
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Details: 15th-annual girls hockey tournament
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Cake Eater Tournament
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Details: 15th-annual girls hockey tournament
Open Dome
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 1:30-5 p.m.
Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult
Boys Hockey vs. Blaine
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9:30 p.m.
Details: JV game at 6 p.m., varsity at 8 p.m.; tickets $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
Cake Eater Tournament
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Details: 15th-annual girls hockey tournament
MONDAY, DEC. 2
No city or library events listed
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
Skate School Classes
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: $148 fee, pre-registration required at BraemarArena.com
Human Rights and Relations Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
City Council Meeting (Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing)
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Fall 2 Jump and Spin
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.
Details: Figure skating class
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
Genealogy Research – Get Started
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Details: Instructions for accessing family history resources
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Stories Together – Dance and Move
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Details: For ages 2-6
