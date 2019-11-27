FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Cake Eater Tournament

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Details: 15th-annual girls hockey tournament

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Cake Eater Tournament

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Details: 15th-annual girls hockey tournament

Open Dome

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 1:30-5 p.m.

Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult

Boys Hockey vs. Blaine

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9:30 p.m.

Details: JV game at 6 p.m., varsity at 8 p.m.; tickets $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

Cake Eater Tournament

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Details: 15th-annual girls hockey tournament

MONDAY, DEC. 2

No city or library events listed

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Skate School Classes

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: $148 fee, pre-registration required at BraemarArena.com

Human Rights and Relations Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

City Council Meeting (Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing)

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Fall 2 Jump and Spin

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.

Details: Figure skating class

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Genealogy Research – Get Started

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Details: Instructions for accessing family history resources

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Stories Together – Dance and Move

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Details: For ages 2-6

