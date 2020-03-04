FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Princess Ball
Where: Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse, 6364 John Harris Drive
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Details: Dinner, dancing and princess fun; an evening for kids ages 3-8 and their adult dates; dressing up encouraged; $50 per person, register at tinyurl.com/v5bsduo, use code PR7001
Friday Family Movie Night – ‘The Lion King’
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Details: General park admission fee to playpark includes movie
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
‘Coach Ike’ Statue Dedication
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Details: Hockey legend Willard Ikola honored
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Superhero Saturday
Where: Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse, 6364 John Harris Drive
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Details: Brunch games and superhero training; for kids ages 3-8 and their special adult dates; $35 per couple, visit tinyurl.com/v5bsduo to register, use code PR7002
Introduction to Yoga
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Details: Introduction on viniyoga, gentle yoga and chair yoga; bring yoga mat or small piece of carpet
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Southside Big Band
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Free concert
MONDAY, MARCH 9
SCORE Small Business Consultations
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Counselors available to provide free consultations on business plans, ideas, problems; walk-ins welcome, or call 952-938-4570 to make appointment; visit minneapolis.score.org for more info
LegalCORPS Small Business Consultations
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Brief advice on legal issues free of charge; no appointment necessary, sign up for same-day appointment in second-floor conference room
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Reading Around the World Book Discussion Group
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Details: Group discusses ‘Ooku: The Inner Chambers,’ by Fumi Yoshinaga
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Baby Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Edina Water Stewards Coffee Klatch
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Details: Annual conversation between city staff and water stewards, visit masterwaterstewards.org for more info
Jump and Spin – Winter Session
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 7-8 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Housing Strategy Task Force Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 a.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Creating Your Resilient Yard Workshop
Where: Edina Public Works Building, 7450 Metro Blvd.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Details: Lessons from Metro Blooms, $15 to attend, visit metroblooms.org for more info
Planning Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Housing and Redevelopment Authority Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Carol McCormick – Storyteller
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Details: Free program, general park admission fees apply to use park
Energy and Environment Commission
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
