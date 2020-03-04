FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Princess Ball

Where: Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse, 6364 John Harris Drive

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Dinner, dancing and princess fun; an evening for kids ages 3-8 and their adult dates; dressing up encouraged; $50 per person, register at tinyurl.com/v5bsduo, use code PR7001

Friday Family Movie Night – ‘The Lion King’

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Details: General park admission fee to playpark includes movie

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

‘Coach Ike’ Statue Dedication

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Details: Hockey legend Willard Ikola honored

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Superhero Saturday

Where: Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse, 6364 John Harris Drive

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Details: Brunch games and superhero training; for kids ages 3-8 and their special adult dates; $35 per couple, visit tinyurl.com/v5bsduo to register, use code PR7002

Introduction to Yoga

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Details: Introduction on viniyoga, gentle yoga and chair yoga; bring yoga mat or small piece of carpet

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Southside Big Band

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Free concert

MONDAY, MARCH 9

SCORE Small Business Consultations

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Counselors available to provide free consultations on business plans, ideas, problems; walk-ins welcome, or call 952-938-4570 to make appointment; visit minneapolis.score.org for more info

LegalCORPS Small Business Consultations

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Brief advice on legal issues free of charge; no appointment necessary, sign up for same-day appointment in second-floor conference room

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Reading Around the World Book Discussion Group

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Details: Group discusses ‘Ooku: The Inner Chambers,’ by Fumi Yoshinaga

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Baby Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Edina Water Stewards Coffee Klatch

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Details: Annual conversation between city staff and water stewards, visit masterwaterstewards.org for more info

Jump and Spin – Winter Session

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 7-8 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Housing Strategy Task Force Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 a.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Creating Your Resilient Yard Workshop

Where: Edina Public Works Building, 7450 Metro Blvd.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Details: Lessons from Metro Blooms, $15 to attend, visit metroblooms.org for more info

Planning Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Housing and Redevelopment Authority Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Carol McCormick – Storyteller

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Details: Free program, general park admission fees apply to use park

Energy and Environment Commission

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Load comments