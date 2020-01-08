FRIDAY, JAN. 10

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Developmental Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free

Adult Open Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

Pick-up Flag Football

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player

Family Night

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person

Friday Family Movie Night – ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Details: Title

Outdoor Rink Family Skate Night

Where: Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Details: Free skating, DJ, hot chocolate and glow gear while supplies last

Open Skate on the Backyard Rink

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 8-9:30 p.m.

Details: $5 admission, $3 skate rental

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Social Security 101

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-11 a.m.

Details: Info session about benefits

Author’s Studio – Nicole Lovald

Where: Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Details: Yoga teacher, author and life coach speaks on her book, ‘Om Sweet Om: A Corporate Junkie’s Search for Enlightenment;’ free event

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Fix-it Clinic

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Details: Volunteers fix items brought in by public

Edina High School Girls Hockey vs. Minnetonka

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 1-5 p.m.

Details: JV game at 1 p.m., varsity at 3 p.m.; $7 for adults, $5 for students (age 6 through high school) and seniors (age 65 and older)

Edina High School Boys Hockey vs. Lakeville South

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Details: JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.; $7 for adults, $5 for students (age 6 through high school) and seniors (age 65 and older)

SUNDAY, JAN. 12

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Naturalization Records

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Details: Presentation by genealogist Shirleen Hoffman

Open Skate

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 1:40-3:10 p.m.

Details: For all ages; $5 admission, $5 skate rental

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 9-10:30 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Winter Ice Festival

Where: Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave.

When: 1-5 p.m.

Details: Skating, ice sculpture carving, face painting, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, concessions; admission and skating free, skate rentals $6

The Dirty Shorts Brass Band

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Details: Free concert

MONDAY, JAN. 13

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Developmental Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Tot Time

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 9-11 a.m.

Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Adult Open Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

SCORE Small Business Consultations

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Free consultations; walk-ins welcome, or call 952-938-4570 to make an appointment

LegalCORPS Small Business Consultations

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Free legal advice, sign up for same-day appointment in second-floor conference room

Reading Around the World Book Discussion Group

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Details: Title – ‘Endurance,’ by Alfred Lansing

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Housing Strategy Task Force Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 a.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Walk/Run Club

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 7-8 a.m.

Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Open Skate

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: For all ages; $5 admission, $5 skate rental

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

Jump and Spin – Winter Session

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Developmental Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Tot Time

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 9-11 a.m.

Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child

Baby Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Adult Open Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

Genealogy Research – Drop-in Clinic

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Details: Personalized assistance

Open Dome

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches

Chess Club

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Details: Walk-ins welcome

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Walk/Run Club

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 7-8 a.m.

Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward

Housing & Redevelopment Authority

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Family Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Open Skate

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: For all ages; $5 admission, $5 skate rental

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Tap, Shake and Scrape – Percussion Instruments from around the World

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Details: Free program, general park admission fees apply to stay and use playpark

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 1:45-3:45 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

Transportation Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 6 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

