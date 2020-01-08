FRIDAY, JAN. 10
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Developmental Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free
Adult Open Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
Pick-up Flag Football
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player
Family Night
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person
Friday Family Movie Night – ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Details: Title
Outdoor Rink Family Skate Night
Where: Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Details: Free skating, DJ, hot chocolate and glow gear while supplies last
Open Skate on the Backyard Rink
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Details: $5 admission, $3 skate rental
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Social Security 101
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-11 a.m.
Details: Info session about benefits
Author’s Studio – Nicole Lovald
Where: Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Details: Yoga teacher, author and life coach speaks on her book, ‘Om Sweet Om: A Corporate Junkie’s Search for Enlightenment;’ free event
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Fix-it Clinic
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Details: Volunteers fix items brought in by public
Edina High School Girls Hockey vs. Minnetonka
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 1-5 p.m.
Details: JV game at 1 p.m., varsity at 3 p.m.; $7 for adults, $5 for students (age 6 through high school) and seniors (age 65 and older)
Edina High School Boys Hockey vs. Lakeville South
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Details: JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.; $7 for adults, $5 for students (age 6 through high school) and seniors (age 65 and older)
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Naturalization Records
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Details: Presentation by genealogist Shirleen Hoffman
Open Skate
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 1:40-3:10 p.m.
Details: For all ages; $5 admission, $5 skate rental
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 9-10:30 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Winter Ice Festival
Where: Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Details: Skating, ice sculpture carving, face painting, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, concessions; admission and skating free, skate rentals $6
The Dirty Shorts Brass Band
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Details: Free concert
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Developmental Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Tot Time
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 9-11 a.m.
Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Adult Open Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 to 1 p.m.
Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
SCORE Small Business Consultations
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Free consultations; walk-ins welcome, or call 952-938-4570 to make an appointment
LegalCORPS Small Business Consultations
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Free legal advice, sign up for same-day appointment in second-floor conference room
Reading Around the World Book Discussion Group
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Details: Title – ‘Endurance,’ by Alfred Lansing
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Housing Strategy Task Force Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 a.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Walk/Run Club
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 7-8 a.m.
Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Open Skate
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: For all ages; $5 admission, $5 skate rental
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
Jump and Spin – Winter Session
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Developmental Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Tot Time
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 9-11 a.m.
Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child
Baby Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Adult Open Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
Genealogy Research – Drop-in Clinic
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Details: Personalized assistance
Open Dome
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches
Chess Club
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Details: Walk-ins welcome
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Walk/Run Club
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 7-8 a.m.
Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward
Housing & Redevelopment Authority
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Family Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Open Skate
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: For all ages; $5 admission, $5 skate rental
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Tap, Shake and Scrape – Percussion Instruments from around the World
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Details: Free program, general park admission fees apply to stay and use playpark
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
Transportation Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 6 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
