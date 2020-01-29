FRIDAY, JAN. 31

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Developmental Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Adult Open Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

Pick-up Flag Football

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player

Family Night

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person

Open Skate on the Backyard Rink

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 8-9:30 p.m.

Details: $5 admission, $3 skate rental

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Read with an Animal

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Details: Reading practice for grades 1-3

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Create a Free or Low-Cost Website

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Details: Class covers how to use open source software

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

MONDAY, FEB. 3

West African Drumming with Ghana Mbaye

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Details: Drumming, dance and storytelling; for grades 4-6

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Baby Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Great Decisions – Climate Change and the Global Order

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Details: Todd Lesko, president of the International Business Development Company, discusses relationship between climate change, the U.S. and geopolitics

Jump and Spin – Winter Session

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Edina City Council Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Baby Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Social Media and Genealogy

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Details: Class on family history research

Chess Club

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Details: Walk-ins welcome

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Family Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

City Council Retreat

Where: Harry Cooper Lounge, Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive

When: 5-9 p.m.

Details: Council focuses on community engagement

