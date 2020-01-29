FRIDAY, JAN. 31
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Developmental Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Adult Open Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
Pick-up Flag Football
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player
Family Night
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person
Open Skate on the Backyard Rink
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Details: $5 admission, $3 skate rental
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Read with an Animal
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Details: Reading practice for grades 1-3
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Create a Free or Low-Cost Website
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Details: Class covers how to use open source software
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
MONDAY, FEB. 3
West African Drumming with Ghana Mbaye
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Details: Drumming, dance and storytelling; for grades 4-6
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Baby Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Great Decisions – Climate Change and the Global Order
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Details: Todd Lesko, president of the International Business Development Company, discusses relationship between climate change, the U.S. and geopolitics
Jump and Spin – Winter Session
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Edina City Council Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Baby Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Social Media and Genealogy
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Details: Class on family history research
Chess Club
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Details: Walk-ins welcome
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Family Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
City Council Retreat
Where: Harry Cooper Lounge, Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive
When: 5-9 p.m.
Details: Council focuses on community engagement
