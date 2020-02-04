FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Pick-up Flag Football
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player
Family Night
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person
Friday Family Movie Night – “Abominable”
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Details: General park admission fee to playpark includes movie
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6-8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Author’s Studio
Where: Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Details: Author and child psychologist Katherine Quie talks about her book, “Raising Will”; free event
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Make a Valentine
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Details: Materials provided for card-making
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Snowshoe and Brunch Event
Where: Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse, 6364 John Harris Drive
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Snowshoe walks every 20 minutes, equipment provided by Hoigaard’s for free; brunch in Red River Kitchen
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Writing Great College Application Essays
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Details: Class taught in collaboration with The Loft Literary Center
Rum River Brass
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Free concert
MONDAY, FEB. 10
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Tot Time
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 9-11 a.m.
Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
SCORE Small Business Consultations
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Business counselors help with business plans; walk-ins welcome, or call 952-938-4570 for an appointment
LegalCORPS Small Business Development
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Legal advice for small businesses; no appointment necessary, sign up for same-day appointment in second-floor conference room
West African Drumming with Ghana Mbaye
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Details: Drumming, dance and storytelling; for grades 4-6
Reading Around the World Book Discussion Group
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Details: Title – “Nada,” by Carmen Laforet
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Walk/Run Club
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 7-8 a.m.
Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward
Residential Redevelopment Contractor Accreditation Training
Where: Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive
When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Details: Training for residential redevelopment contractors who currently work or plan to work in the city, email ERRCATS@EdinaMN.gov to register
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Baby Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Smart Salting Training – Property Managers
Where: Edina Public Works Building, 7450 Metro Blvd.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Presentations and class exercise on damage caused by salt, RSVP to JWilson@EdinaMN.gov
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Jump and Spin – Winter Session
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Tot Time
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 9-11 a.m.
Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child
Baby Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Open Dome
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Planning Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Walk/Run Club
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 7-8 a.m.
Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward
Housing & Redevelopment Authority Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Family Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Teddy Bear Band
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Details: Free kids’ concert, general admission fees apply to use playpark
American Sign Language
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Details: Former rock-and-roll drummer and longtime Edina resident Dan Starkey talks about communicating in sign language
Teen Tech Workshop
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 4-6 p.m.
Details: Projects with low- and high-tech tools, for grades 7-12
Energy & Environment Commission Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
