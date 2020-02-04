FRIDAY, FEB. 5

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Pick-up Flag Football

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player

Family Night

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person

Friday Family Movie Night – “Abominable”

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Details: General park admission fee to playpark includes movie

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6-8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Author’s Studio

Where: Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Details: Author and child psychologist Katherine Quie talks about her book, “Raising Will”; free event

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Make a Valentine

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Details: Materials provided for card-making

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Snowshoe and Brunch Event

Where: Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse, 6364 John Harris Drive

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Snowshoe walks every 20 minutes, equipment provided by Hoigaard’s for free; brunch in Red River Kitchen

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Writing Great College Application Essays

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Details: Class taught in collaboration with The Loft Literary Center

Rum River Brass

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Free concert

MONDAY, FEB. 10

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Tot Time

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 9-11 a.m.

Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

SCORE Small Business Consultations

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Business counselors help with business plans; walk-ins welcome, or call 952-938-4570 for an appointment

LegalCORPS Small Business Development

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Legal advice for small businesses; no appointment necessary, sign up for same-day appointment in second-floor conference room

West African Drumming with Ghana Mbaye

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Details: Drumming, dance and storytelling; for grades 4-6

Reading Around the World Book Discussion Group

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Details: Title – “Nada,” by Carmen Laforet

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Walk/Run Club

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 7-8 a.m.

Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward

Residential Redevelopment Contractor Accreditation Training

Where: Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive

When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Details: Training for residential redevelopment contractors who currently work or plan to work in the city, email ERRCATS@EdinaMN.gov to register

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Baby Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Smart Salting Training – Property Managers

Where: Edina Public Works Building, 7450 Metro Blvd.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Presentations and class exercise on damage caused by salt, RSVP to JWilson@EdinaMN.gov

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Jump and Spin – Winter Session

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Tot Time

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 9-11 a.m.

Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child

Baby Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Open Dome

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Planning Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Walk/Run Club

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 7-8 a.m.

Details: Free admission, coffee available afterward

Housing & Redevelopment Authority Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Family Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Teddy Bear Band

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Details: Free kids’ concert, general admission fees apply to use playpark

American Sign Language

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Details: Former rock-and-roll drummer and longtime Edina resident Dan Starkey talks about communicating in sign language

Teen Tech Workshop

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Details: Projects with low- and high-tech tools, for grades 7-12

Energy & Environment Commission Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

