FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6-8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Developmental Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Developmental Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6-9 a.m.

Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free

Adult Open Hockey

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free

Pro’s Ice

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.

Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches

Pick-up Flag Football

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player

Family Night

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person

Open Skate on the Backyard Rink

Where: Backyard Rink, Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 8-9:30 p.m.

Details: For all ages, $5 admission, $5 skate rental

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6-8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m., 6:30-9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Panhandlers Steel Drum Band

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Free concert

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Great Decisions – India and Pakistan

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Details: Presentation on conflict over Kashmir

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Presidential Primary Election

Where: Find poll locations at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Visit city of Edina elections page at tinyurl.com/rlz7coy for more information

Skate School Winter Session

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Baby Storytime

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Baby Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.

Details: For children birth to 24 months old

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Using FamilySearch.org

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Details: Class on locating historical records

Jump and Spin – Winter Session

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.

Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com

Chess Club

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Details: Walk-ins welcome

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Using FamilySearch.org

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Details: Class on locating historical records

City Council Meeting

Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

When: 7 p.m.

Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda

Chess Club

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Details: Walk-ins welcome

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Stories Together – Dance and Move

Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Details: Kids experience stories through dance and song, for ages 2-6 and a favorite adult

Family Storytime

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers

Jolly Pops

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Details: Free concert, general admission fees apply to use playpark

