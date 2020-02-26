FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6-8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Developmental Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: Ice time for hockey skills practice; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
Developmental Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6-9 a.m.
Details: For competitive figure skaters; $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents, coaches free
Adult Open Hockey
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Pick-up hockey for ages 18 and over; $5 per player, goalies skate free
Pro’s Ice
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Details: Ice time for figure skaters to work one-on-one with coaches
Pick-up Flag Football
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player
Family Night
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Details: Track and field available for running, walking and playing; $5 per person
Open Skate on the Backyard Rink
Where: Backyard Rink, Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Details: For all ages, $5 admission, $5 skate rental
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6-8 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m., 6:30-9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Panhandlers Steel Drum Band
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Free concert
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Great Decisions – India and Pakistan
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Details: Presentation on conflict over Kashmir
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Presidential Primary Election
Where: Find poll locations at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: Visit city of Edina elections page at tinyurl.com/rlz7coy for more information
Skate School Winter Session
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Baby Storytime
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Baby Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Details: For children birth to 24 months old
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Using FamilySearch.org
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Details: Class on locating historical records
Jump and Spin – Winter Session
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 6:20-7:20 p.m.
Details: Pre-register at BraemarArena.com
Chess Club
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Details: Walk-ins welcome
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Using FamilySearch.org
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Details: Class on locating historical records
City Council Meeting
Where: Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
When: 7 p.m.
Details: Visit bit.ly/edinacouncil for agenda
Chess Club
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Details: Walk-ins welcome
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Stories Together – Dance and Move
Where: Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Details: Kids experience stories through dance and song, for ages 2-6 and a favorite adult
Family Storytime
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Details: For children of all ages and their caregivers
Jolly Pops
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Details: Free concert, general admission fees apply to use playpark
