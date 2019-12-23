FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Edina High School Girls Walser Invitational

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: All day

Details: 13th-annual tournament

Edina Tradition Invitational

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: All day

Details: Bantam hockey

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Open Dome

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches

Cocoa and Cookies at Cornelia

Where: Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Details: Winter break skate, free cookies and cocoa

Pick-up Flag Football

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player

Open Skate on the Backyard Rink

Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: 8-9:30 p.m.

Details: $5 admission, $3 skate rental

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Edina High School Girls Walser Invitational

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: All day

Details: 13th-annual tournament

Edina Tradition Invitational

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: All day

Details: Bantam hockey

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6-8 a.m.

Details: Free admission

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Edina Tradition Invitational

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: All day

Details: Bantam hockey

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Open Dome

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 5-8:30 p.m.

Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 8:30-10 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Edina Tradition Invitational

Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way

When: All day

Details: Bantam hockey

Open Track

Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Free admission

Tot Time

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 9-11 a.m.

Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child

Noon Year’s Eve Party

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Details: Crafts, activities and noon countdown; pajamas welcome

On Screen for Families – Movie Matinee

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Details: Free, bring blankets and pillows

Adult Open Soccer

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus

Open Dome

Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way

When: 1-5 p.m.

Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches

Pre-New Year’s Eve Party

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

Details: DJ, photo booth, full access to Adventure Peak; $10.50 per child through Dec. 27, $11.50 per child evening of party

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

New Year’s Day, no city or library events listed

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2

Story Aerobics

Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Details: Free program, general admission fees apply to us playpark

Writing Song Lyrics

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Details: Professional musician teaches songwriting, for grades 7-12

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

No city or library events listed

