FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Edina High School Girls Walser Invitational
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: All day
Details: 13th-annual tournament
Edina Tradition Invitational
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: All day
Details: Bantam hockey
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Open Dome
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches
Cocoa and Cookies at Cornelia
Where: Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Details: Winter break skate, free cookies and cocoa
Pick-up Flag Football
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Details: Pick-up games for players age 16 and older, $5 per player
Open Skate on the Backyard Rink
Where: Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Details: $5 admission, $3 skate rental
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Edina High School Girls Walser Invitational
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: All day
Details: 13th-annual tournament
Edina Tradition Invitational
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: All day
Details: Bantam hockey
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6-8 a.m.
Details: Free admission
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Edina Tradition Invitational
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: All day
Details: Bantam hockey
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Open Dome
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 5-8:30 p.m.
Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 8:30-10 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Edina Tradition Invitational
Where: Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way
When: All day
Details: Bantam hockey
Open Track
Where: Braemar Field Track, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details: Free admission
Tot Time
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 9-11 a.m.
Details: Running, jumping and playing on the field, $5 per child
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Details: Crafts, activities and noon countdown; pajamas welcome
On Screen for Families – Movie Matinee
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Details: Free, bring blankets and pillows
Adult Open Soccer
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Co-ed pick-up games for ages 18-plus
Open Dome
Where: Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way
When: 1-5 p.m.
Details: Catch, kickball, batting cages and more; $5 per participant, kids under 14 must be supervised by an adult coaches
Pre-New Year’s Eve Party
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: 5-7:30 p.m.
Details: DJ, photo booth, full access to Adventure Peak; $10.50 per child through Dec. 27, $11.50 per child evening of party
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
New Year’s Day, no city or library events listed
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2
Story Aerobics
Where: Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Details: Free program, general admission fees apply to us playpark
Writing Song Lyrics
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Details: Professional musician teaches songwriting, for grades 7-12
THURSDAY, JAN. 3
No city or library events listed
