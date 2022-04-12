The city of Edina’s Arts & Culture Commission will announce its 2022 Climate Poetry in the Parks program at the Youth Climate Summit at Edina High School, Saturday, April 16.
The Youth Climate Summit, a public event bringing together students and community members to discuss environmental activism, will feature a panel of guest speakers, workshops and information tables. As part of the summit, members of the Arts & Culture Commission will share details of its youth-led initiative with the Edina High School environmental club Project Earth, called “Climate Poetry in the Parks.” The commission will showcase a collection of environment-themed poems to be sandblasted into sidewalks near and in parks in the community later this spring and summer, according to a city news release.
Project Earth developed an online process for students to submit climate poetry for consideration. “Project Earth hopes our efforts with the Arts & Culture Commission will bring more awareness to our community and daily lives about climate change not only in our parks, but the planet, too,” Lindsay Buckentine, Project Earth student leader, said in the news release.
“We believe this public art initiative with Project Earth will help to start conversations at a local level about the need to act to save our planet. We are reminded by ‘Climate Poetry in the Parks’ that it is up to us to heal our planet for the future residents of Edina,” Arts & Culture Commissioner Rebecca Sorensen said in the news release.
The Youth Climate Summit will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edina High School’s Fick Auditorium, 6754 Valley View Road.
For more information about the Youth Climate Summit, visit bit.ly/22YouthSummit. For more information about the Arts & Culture Commission, go to edinamn.gov.
