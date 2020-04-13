With physical isolation measures in place to protect the public’s health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Edina officials are now turning their attention to the city’s financial health.
As Edina’s non-essential public-facing operations remain closed, the city is anticipating the lasting financial impact of a virus that has disrupted virtually all aspects of daily life. The challenge to city finances is heightened by what City Manager Scott Neal described as an inverse relationship between economic trends and demand for city services.
“When the economy starts going down, we see demand for some of our services like public safety services go up,” Neal said at the April 7 Edina City Council meeting as he outlined his planned financial response to the crisis.
“Clearly, we’re in the early stages of a period of financial stress and instability,” Neal said.
While the impact of the pandemic is already apparent in the private sector, its strain on city finances will be delayed due to the property tax cycle.
“It’s going to happen to us as well,” Neal warned. “ … If we see a decrease in overall tax base, which is a strong possibility given what’s happening in the commercial real estate world, we need to prepare ourselves for that.”
The city’s response, he continued, will require doing “more of certain things and less of others.”
In order of priority, Neal outlined three values for addressing the coming financial challenges. The first priority is to preserve and enhance essential services.
Second on Neal’s list is asset preservation. To illustrate, he pointed to Braemar Ice Arena.
“Even if we don’t have people using our ice arena, for example, we need to do everything we can to keep that facility in good working order. We can’t just lock the doors and walk away,” Neal said.
Third among his prioritized values is taking “a hard look at freezing and reducing our non-essential services immediately.”
Neal also outlined three aspects of planning based on those values. The most urgent step, he said, is the creation of a budget stabilization fund, which “will account for all the aggregated cost savings that we generate in 2020, with the goal of covering current budget period financial shortfall and preserving spending and service options, when increasing the city’s tax levy for 2021 is not advisable or feasible.”
The city has $3.3 million in unallocated funds in its general fund balance that Neal proposes to include in a budget stabilization fund. That measure and the creation of the fund itself is expected to be on the city council’s April 21 meeting agenda.
The second most important measure, as identified by Neal, is to re-examine budgeted purchases of vehicles, commodities and services exceeding $20,000. For example, the purchase of two service trucks for the city’s public works department was on the council’s April 7 agenda, but that proposal was removed from the agenda so staff could explore ways to extend the life of the current vehicles.
Third among Neal’s prioritized actions is to identify “high-value, low-pain budget revisions.”
There are not a lot of those, Neal said. But one example is Edina’s parks signage program, for which $750,000 was initially dedicated and $238,000 remains. That money will be frozen and put into the budget stabilization fund, Neal said.
Difficult decisions about other financial matters are looming. For instance, the city must soon decide whether the Edina Aquatic Center will open for the season. “It doesn’t make any sense to go through all the fixed cost opening procedures for the aquatic center if we’re going to not open it until August and close it two weeks later, so we’ve got some hard decisions to make,” Neal said.
He knows some of those decisions will be divisive.
“Taking that kind of action is not going to be supported by all because it’s going to be painful to some,” Neal said. “But I’m telling you tonight that we are going to need to do some intervention and possibly painful fiscal actions if we’re going to get Edina through this period of economic stress and maintain our same level of fiscal and reputational strength that we possess today.”
At the same time, it reasons that Edina is better-positioned than many communities to survive the pandemic financially, and, like every community of a certain age, has made it through a long line of global crises, including the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
“We have a valuable set of resources in Edina to get through this current challenge,” Neal said. “Edina is 132 years old. … The people that lived here have been through a lot, and we’re dealing with our own challenge right now. We’ve been through this kind of thing before as a community, and I think we’re going to emerge from this one with a strong resilient community again.”
Mayor Jim Hovland also put the current challenge into historical context. After all, he pointed out, Edina has survived two world wars and two historic global financial crises.
“We’ll make it through this, too,” Hovland said.
