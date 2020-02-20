Edina City Manager Scott Neal has received one of the 100 “Traeger Awards” from the organization, Engaging Local Government Leaders.
The Traeger Award recognizes the top influencers in local government. The award is named for Chris Traeger, the city manager of the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana, on the television show “Park and Recreation.” He was known for his extreme energy and commitment to improving local government.
The Traeger List of Top 100 is not based on title or longevity. It’s based on an individual’s influence in their community and outside their community through professional associations, mentoring and writing. He was nominated for the honor by City Management Fellow Casey Casella and former City Management Fellow Chante Mitchell. Neal is No. 24 on the list for 2019.
“He is an approachable leader. You can run into him in the lunchroom, the hallway or swing by his desk,” said Casella, a member of Engaging Local Government Leaders. “Scott is invested in his profession. He mentors young professionals to enter the field. Scott Neal deserves the Traeger Award because of his endless commitment and work within the world of local government within the state of Minnesota.”
“I would not be at the level of success I am now without the guidance and support of Scott,” said Mitchell in her nomination. “Coming into the profession as a young, ambitious woman of color was scary and hard. I did not have the greatest confidence. Scott helped me believe in myself so much! Scott makes sure to remind you that you deserve a seat at the table and your perspective will help to drive organizational success. He still serves as my professional mentor today.”
For more information on ELGL or the Traeger Awards, visit elgl.org.
